TABC Investigates Bar Accused Of Overserving Councilman Perry

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a San Antonio bar accused of overserving City Councilman Clayton Perry.

The agency announced the investigation on Thursday. Perry reportedly had 14 drinks in four hours at the Evil Olive before his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in November. He’s charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information.

Perry is on a temporary leave of absence from his District Ten seat. Former councilman Mike Gallagher is serving as his substitute.