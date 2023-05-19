TEXAS

TABC Probes Shooting At Night Club That Killed One, Wounded Three

jsalinasBy 18 views
0

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and San Antonio police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a bar on the Northwest Side.

Police say the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Privat Social Club on UTSA Boulevard near I-10. Investigators say two groups totaling about 20 people got into a fight, and some of them started shooting.

A 20-year-old man was killed and three people were wounded. Police have responded to 45 violent disturbance calls at the same bar over the past seven months.

