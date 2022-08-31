Taiwan Forces Fire At Drones Flying Over Island Near China

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan's western coast on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Tsai told the self-ruled island's military units Tuesday to keep their cool in the face of daily warplane flights and warship maneuvers by rival China, saying that Taiwan will not allow Beijing to provoke a conflict. visit to the She also inspected a radar squadron, an air defense company, and a navy fleet. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)

Taiwan’s military has fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline. Taiwan’s forces took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. One of the islands where a drone was spotted is only 9 miles off the Chinese coast. That comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month in response to the trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion.