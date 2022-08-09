WORLD

Taiwan Holds Drills, Says China Seeks Control Of Seas

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
Taiwan's military conducts artillery live-fire drills at Fangshan township in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that Taiwan's army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung county on Tuesday and Thursday, in response to the Chinese exercises. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

(AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says China is using military drills to rehearse an invasion of the self-governing island democracy while Taiwan’s military began its own live-fire exercises in a show of readiness to thwart off a potential attack. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says Beijing aims to establish its dominance in the Western Pacific and annex Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. He says that would include control of the East and South China Seas and preventing the U.S. and its allies from aiding Taiwan. China says its drills were prompted by the visit to the island last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Wu said China was using her trip as a pretext for intimidating moves it has long had in the works.

 

Fred Cruz

Biden To Sign $280B CHIPS Act In Bid To Boost US Over China

Previous article

Driver In LA Crash That Killed 5 Charged With Mmurder

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD