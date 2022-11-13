Taiwan Says Chinese Fighter Jets Fly Near Island

Visitors look at the J-16D electronic warfare variant of the Chinese military's J-16 airplane during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, southern China, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Visitors look at the J-16D electronic warfare variant of the Chinese military's J-16 airplane during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, southern China, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

(AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry says the Chinese military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near the self-ruled island. The flight is part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The Taiwanese ministry said 10 fighter jets flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland. Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China.