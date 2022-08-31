Take 2: NASA Aims For Saturday Launch Of New Moon Rocket

In this photo provided by NASA, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.. NASA's Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency's deep space exploration systems: (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

(AP) — NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top. The Space Launch System rocket _ the most powerful ever built by NASA _ will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago.