US Senate candidate James Talarico is trying to build support for his campaign in South Texas. The Austin Democrat appeared last Thursday at a nightclub in Weslaco, along with Tejano music star Bobby Pulido, who is running for Congress. Talarico is facing US Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas in the Democratic primary. He’s been in the Senate race since September, but polls show Crockett in the lead after joining the race two weeks ago. One of them will take on the winner of the GOP primary, featuring incumbent senator John Cornyn and his two challengers.