‘Tale of two borders’: Mexicans Not Seen At Busy Crossings

Migrants from Colombia, front, wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents near the end of a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in the type of migrants who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico. Migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries, and Mexicans are virtually absent. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Migrants from Colombia, front, wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents near the end of a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in the type of migrants who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico. Migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries, and Mexicans are virtually absent. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in the type of migrants who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico. Migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries, and Mexicans are virtually absent.

Mexicans still cross at other, more remote areas, where they may be more likely to escape detection. But migrants from countries outside Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle countries accounted for 41% of all stops the Border Patrol made from October to July. That’s up from 12% three years ago. A pandemic rule that denies many a chance to seek asylum is driving change.