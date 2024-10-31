Tales, Symbols Make Up Halloween

Witches riding broomsticks and black cats are just some of the images of Halloween, which has its modern origin in an ancient Celtic fire festival.

The festival called “Samhain” was the feast of the dead in Pagan and Christian times and marked the close of harvest and the initiation of the winter season. Black cats became a symbol of the day because it was once believed that souls could travel back into the world of the living in the body of an animal, which was usually a black cat.

Broomsticks don’t just provide a handy means of transportation for witches. The broomstick is symbolic of the magical powers of females, because it’s employed in the cleansing of ritual places.