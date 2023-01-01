Taliban: Kabul Checkpoint Bomb Blast Kills, Wounds Several

Taliban fighters check the site of an explosion, near the Interior Ministry, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding several people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

(AP) — A spokesman for the Taliban-led government says a bombing at a military airport checkpoint in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has killed and wounded several people. It is the first deadly blast of 2023.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said the Sunday morning blast left several people dead and wounded. He gave no exact casualty figures or further information about the attack.