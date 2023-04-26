WORLD

Taliban Kill Mastermind Of Suicide Bombing At Kabul Airport

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at Abbey Gate before a suicide bomber struck outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan. The Taliban have killed the senior Islamic State group leader behind the August 2021 bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 service members and about 170 Afghans. That is according to the father of a Marine killed in the attack who was briefed on April 25, 2023, by military officials. (Department of Defense via AP, File)

(AP) — U.S. officials say the Taliban have killed the Islamic State group militant who spearheaded the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Initially, neither the U.S. — nor apparently the Taliban — were aware that the mastermind was dead. Officials say he was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s affiliate. But in the past few days, U.S. intelligence confirmed “with high confidence” that the Islamic State leader had been killed.

 

