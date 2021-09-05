Taliban Special Forces Bring Abrupt End To Women’s Protest

Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. But many Afghans, especially women, are deeply skeptical and fear a rollback of rights gained over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Kathy Gannon)

(AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers.

The women’s march Saturday, the second in as many days in Kabul, began peacefully. Demonstrators laid a wreath outside Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry to honor former Afghan army personnel who died fighting the Taliban before marching on to the presidential palace.

Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency, which has an outsized influence on the Taliban, made a surprise visit to Kabul.