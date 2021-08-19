Taliban Suppress More Dissent As Economic Challenges Loom

(AP) — The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day as they moved to consolidate their rule less than a week after seizing power.
Experts, meanwhile, warned that Afghanistan’s already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed government.
The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with the international community. But they will face a difficult balancing act in making concessions to the West, satisfying their own hard-line followers and suppressing dissent.
A U.N. official warned of dire food shortages, and experts said the country was severely in need of cash.