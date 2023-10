Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar is responding to the President of Mexico’s claim that U.S. sanctions of Venezuela are causing the recent surge of illegal immigration.

Cuellar says the U.S. needs help from the Mexican Government to change that, as the country can deport Venezuelans back to their home country. If that starts happening, the South Texas Democrat expects the caravans of migrants to slow. Mexico’s president says about ten-thousand migrants per day are heading to the U.S. border.