Tania Ramirez Suing Judge Cortez Over Primary Election Results, Citing Poll Closures

The second-place finisher in the Democratic primary for Hidalgo County judge has filed suit against current Judge Richard Cortez, claiming election code violations and demanding a recount.

In her legal challenge, Tania Ramirez points to the closure of more than 20 polling locations, many in western Hidalgo County, which she claims prevented residents from voting. The lawsuit also claims illegal mail-in ballots were counted in Cortez’s favor and that ballots were improperly supervised and stored.

There’s been no comment from the Cortez campaign but following the March 1st election, Cortez also criticized the poll closures.

Cortez defeated Ramirez in the primary, garnering just over 50 percent of the vote, with Ramirez finishing with 30 percent.