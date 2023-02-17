Tank Plant In Small Ohio City Plays Big Role In Ukraine War

(AP) — Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion.

The plant is owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics. Army officials say it is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks that the U.S. can send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth toured the facility with other Army leaders. She says it’s highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.