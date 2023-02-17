NATIONAL

Tank Plant In Small Ohio City Plays Big Role In Ukraine War

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth looks over the latest version of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank as she tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lima, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(AP) — Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion.

The plant is owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics. Army officials say it is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks that the U.S. can send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth toured the facility with other Army leaders. She says it’s highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

Military Finishes Recovering Chinese Balloon Debris

Previous article

San Juan Man Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL