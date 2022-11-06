Tanzania: Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria; 19 Dead

Rescuers in boats are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria near Bukoba airport and the company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam, though it was not immediately clear how many people were on board. (AYO TV via AP)

(AP) — A plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania. The country’s prime minister says 19 people have died in the crash, raising the death toll.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 on board the Precision Air flight were rescued and taken to a hospital. They say rescue work is continuing. The plane was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when it crashed Sunday morning while heading to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company. Photos of the plane showed it mostly submerged in the lake. A police commander says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.