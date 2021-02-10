Target Offers Extra Pay, Free Rides To Employees Who Get COVID Vaccine

Target is offering incentives for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The retailer is giving hourly workers an extra four hours of pay for getting both shots.

The company will also cover the cost of Lyft rides to the appointments for a total of 15-dollars each way. More than 350-thousand Target employees qualify for the offer.

Target is also working with CVS and other providers to get its workers doses at the pharmacies, inside its stores, or at its distribution centers. They join a growing list of companies in offering incentives for employees to get vaccinated, including Dollar General, Kroger, and McDonald’s.