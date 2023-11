A suspect is in custody for shooting and wounding a Tarrant County deputy in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Brent Brown is out of surgery and recovering. He was shot twice while working security at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road. Brown returned fire, but it’s not known how many shots were exchanged.

Fort Worth police arrested the suspect at a home off Lynnwood Hills Drive, about half a mile from the scene of the shooting.