Tarrant County Sees First-Ever Deadly Fentanyl Overdose Conviction

A 19-year-old is making history in connection to a northern Texas death. Kaeden Farish is the first person in Tarrant County to be convicted of murder for dealing fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose.

Police say Farish gave 17-year-old Dustin Anderton the drugs that killed him at a Bedford home back in January. Farish pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. The conviction is in response to a new state law, which went into effect last fall, that increases penalties for suspects tied to fentanyl overdose deaths.

