Tarrant Jail Contractor Caught Smuggling Drugs

A former contractor at the Tarrant County Jail is being charged following an investigation into drug trafficking inside the facility.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn says Aaliyah Lyles was identified as a suspect by surveillance video and paraphernalia was later found on her person. The investigation began after a 20-year-old inmate overdosed in August.

Lyles admitted that fentanyl was among the drugs she smuggled into the jail. Another inmate died of an apparent fentanyl overdose in July, but so far, Lyles’ connection to that death remains under investigation.