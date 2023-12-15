Tax Filings Show Elon Musk Funding A New School In Texas

Elon Musk is apparently funding a new school in the state. Bloomberg says tax documents show that associates of the multi-billionaire are planning to launch a new primary and secondary school, and eventually a university, in the city of Austin.

An IRS application requesting tax-exempt status says the new school called The Foundation would teach “STEM subjects and other topics.” The filing says, “the school is being designed to meet the educational needs of those with proven academic and scientific potential who will thrive in a rigorous, project-based curriculum.” Musk has not commented on the report.