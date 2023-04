Your tax refund might be a few hundred dollars less than usual this year. Latest IRS data shows the total amount refunded to taxpayers is 172-billion, which is more than 16-billion dollars less than in 2022. That’s an average refund of just under three-thousand dollars, which is 360-dollars less per person since last year.

Pandemic-era federal payment programs expiring are the main reason the IRS predicted this would happen, including stimulus checks and child-related tax and credit programs.