TB Tests Clear Students And Staff At San Benito High School

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There are no more cases of tuberculosis at San Benito High School. The results of the mass testing last week showed no more students or staff had contracted TB.

The Cameron County Public Health Department confirmed in late March that a San Benito High School student had tested positive for tuberculosis. Officials then determined that 160 students and 6 staff members could have been exposed to the contagious bacterial disease. All were tested and all tested negative.

County health officials say, however, the group will be retested in two months as an extra precaution.