TEA Commissioner Announces Appointments In Overhaul Of La Joya ISD Leadership

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There is an entirely new group of people now overseeing the La Joya school district. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath Thursday announced his appointments on a new board of managers to replace the elected Board of Trustees, as well as his selection of a new superintendent taking over for Heriberto Gonzalez.

The moves follow the recommendations made by the Texas Education Agency following its investigation sparked by public corruption indictments handed up against two La Joya school board members and three district administrators. Charges included bribery, fraud, and violating conflict of interest laws.

In an interview with CBS 4 News, Morath referenced the corruption and an inability to address it as reasons for moving forward with the TEA recommendations. He said he appointed the new leadership team to make a “clean break from the past.”

The new 7-member board of managers is made up of men and women of varying backgrounds – all residents of Hidalgo County, including four who live within the La Joya school district.

The superintendent is Marcey Sorenson, a former deputy superintendent with the Virginia Department of Education and a former assistant superintendent with the Fort Worth ISD.