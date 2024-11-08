TEA Conservator Recommends Replacement Of South San ISD Board

A Texas Education Agency conservator is recommending the replacement of the entire South San ISD school board. Dr. Abelardo Saavedra, the district’s former superintendent, made the recommendation in a letter to the Texas Education Commissioner.

The letter said board members often don’t attend meetings, haven’t completed state-required training, are unwilling to collaborate with Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre, and don’t communicate with staff and the public. Saavedra says they should be replaced by a board of managers.