TEXAS

TEA Conservator Recommends Replacement Of South San ISD Board

jsalinasBy 74 views
0

A Texas Education Agency conservator is recommending the replacement of the entire South San ISD school board. Dr. Abelardo Saavedra, the district’s former superintendent, made the recommendation in a letter to the Texas Education Commissioner.

The letter said board members often don’t attend meetings, haven’t completed state-required training, are unwilling to collaborate with Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre, and don’t communicate with staff and the public. Saavedra says they should be replaced by a board of managers.

Cornyn In The Running To Become Senate GOP Leader

Previous article

Houston ISD Announces New Leadership At Harvard Elementary School

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS