TEA Could Appoint Monitor, Take Other Steps To Oversee La Joya ISD

The Texas Education Agency could take steps to begin oversight of the La Joya school district due to recent criminal charges against members of the Board of Trustees. Two members of the board have resigned after pleading guilty to federal charges, while a former assistant superintendent pled guilty to bribery charges last month.

The board has been criticized for deciding to appoint two people to fill the open positions rather than hold a special election.

A member of the state board of education tells The Monitor that the TEA is discussing options, including appointing a monitor or an entire board of managers for the district.