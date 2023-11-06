PET OF THE WEEKTEXAS

TEA Gives South San ISD A Year To Clean Up Its Act Or Be Taken Over By State

jsalinasBy
The Texas Education Agency is giving South San Antonio ISD a year to straighten itself out and avoid a state takeover. After a two-year investigation, the state agency issued a report stating that the district’s Board of Trustees has chronic governing problems that interfere with operations.

Among other problems, the board failed to reach a quorum six times in a row. During the last board meeting on October 18th, the members welcomed the agency’s decision to appoint a conservator to keep an eye on things for a year.

