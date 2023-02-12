TEA Intervention Into Donna ISD Declared Over

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

After more than five years, the Donna school district is back under full local control. The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that it has removed its conservator from the district, ending the state oversight that has been in place since June 2017 following a public corruption scandal that sent two school district trustees to prison.

Eloy Infante and Elpidio Yanez were found to have been extorting a school district contractor, demanding cash to ensure the company would keep its contract.

With state conservatorship now over, Donna schools superintendent Angela Dominguez says the challenge now is to monitor and maintain the improvements the district has made in budgeting its finances, in trustees’ ethical practices, and in student academic performance.