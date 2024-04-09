TEXAS

Teacher Arrested For Sex Trafficking Teens

jsalinasBy 56 views
0

A cosmetology teacher at Klein Cain High School faces charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution involving minors.

Klein ISD police arrested 42-year-old Kedria Grigsby on Monday. District officials say Grigsby is on administrative leave and won’t be allowed onto the campus of any Klein ISD school.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Grigsby is charged with three counts each of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of juveniles. The three victims were reported runaways, ages 15, 16, and 17.

Texas Supreme Court Justice Implies Dems Will Cheat In 2024 Prez Election

Previous article

Baby Born In Mansfield During Eclipse Is Named Sol

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS