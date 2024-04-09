Teacher Arrested For Sex Trafficking Teens

A cosmetology teacher at Klein Cain High School faces charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution involving minors.

Klein ISD police arrested 42-year-old Kedria Grigsby on Monday. District officials say Grigsby is on administrative leave and won’t be allowed onto the campus of any Klein ISD school.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Grigsby is charged with three counts each of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of juveniles. The three victims were reported runaways, ages 15, 16, and 17.