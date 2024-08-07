Teacher Convicted Of Indecency With Child, Other Charges

A former northeast Texas teacher and coach has been convicted on four counts of indecency with a child and four counts of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Taureaus Maxwell taught in the Atlanta ISD in Cass County. The District Attorney’s office says the charges were the result of two male students coming forward in 2023.

One student accused him of sharing inappropriate photos through Snapchat, another accused Maxwell of touching him inappropriately during class. A third and fourth student also came forward with similar accusations. Maxwell was convicted last week and has been sentenced to 60-years in prison.