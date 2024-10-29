Teacher Test Cheating Scandal Is Exposed

A Texas high school basketball coach is facing charges that he was the brains behind a cheating scheme that allowed many to be certified illegally as teachers across the state.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg yesterday announced the coach, Vincent Grayson, who was at Booker T. Washington High School, and four others are charged in running the teacher certification cheating ring. Three of those charged were Houston ISD employees, including two assistant principals.

Teacher candidates paid thousands to have someone sit in for them for the Houston-based test. Grayson allegedly made more than one-million dollars running the fraud. The investigation is ongoing and it is likely the state will revoke many teaching