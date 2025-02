President Trump is allowing federal agents to go wherever they want to arrest illegal immigrants, including schools. That does not sit well with some teachers, who feel like the classroom should be a safe space.

Zeph Capo with the American Federation of Teachers in Texas says that ICE raids at schools have not happened here. And, he says, they likely never will. But, he warns, federal agents could target parents when they “drop off” or “pick up” their kids from class.