TikTok must find a new owner or the app will be banned in the United States. Even if the social media site survives, there is growing talk in Texas of banning it in all schools.

Zeph Capo with the American Federation of Teachers in Texas says that, within the world of education, there is no love for TikTok. Videos showing the violent beating of teachers, as part of a social media challenge, went viral in 2021.