Teachers Hit Picket Lines In Minneapolis As Parents Worry

Minneapolis teachers and supporters picket at 34th street and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Teachers walked off the job on Tuesday in a dispute over wages, class sizes and mental health support for students coping with two years of the coronavirus pandemic, at least temporarily pausing classes for about 29,000 students in one of Minnesota's largest school districts. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

(AP) — Teachers have hit the picket lines at public schools across Minneapolis, calling their strike a fight to ensure “safe and stable schools” for students and for better wages for the lowest-paid support staff. But many families of the 29,000 students who’s been idled in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts are worried.

They fear an extended walkout by the nearly 3,300 teachers could mean a return to the struggle of balancing work and childcare they faced at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

School administrators have pledged to keep negotiating. The teachers union says it’s also willing to resume bargaining, but no talks are scheduled.