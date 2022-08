One thing that happens at the start of every school year is an active shooter drill. However, teachers want that delayed in light of the Uvalde massacre earlier this year.

Karen Hames heads the Association of Texas Professional Educators and says the murders of 19 students and two teachers is top of mind as campuses come back to life.

School districts are trying to be proactive, but she says this year, that mentality needs to take a back seat to getting kids comfortable in class.