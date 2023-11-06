TEXAS

Teachers Oppose Funding Scheme

jsalinasBy 393 views
File photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The special session of the Texas legislature wraps up this week and a school voucher plan will not pass.

Teacher’s groups have fought tooth-and-nail to stop a plan that would allow parents to use their tax dollars to send their kids to private school. Mark Wiggins with the Association of Texas Professional Educators says that the incentives that have been tacked onto vouchers are not moving the needle.

Lawmakers have already filed a school choice bill for next session, which will likely start after the holidays.

