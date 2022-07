Texas state Rep. Joe Moody answers questions during a news conference after the Texas House investigative committee released its full report on the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The highly critical official report on the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting doesn’t mention the gun laws in the Lone Star State.

Clay Robison with the Texas State Teachers Association says those laws allowed an 18-year-old sociopath to legally buy an assault weapon.

The state’s largest teacher’s union wants the age limit to buy an assault rifle raised to 21.