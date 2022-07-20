Teachers Weep Recalling Students Killed In Parkland Shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Dara Hass wipes away tears as she testifies in court about the shooting in her classroom during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. His brother, Nicholas Dworet was also shot, and was killed in the rampage. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Dara Hass wipes away tears as she testifies in court about the shooting in her classroom during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. His brother, Nicholas Dworet was also shot, and was killed in the rampage. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Eyewitnesses to the killings of 17 people by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are giving heart-wrenching testimony at his penalty trial.

A teacher on Wednesday recalled how her student correctly answered a question in her Holocaust studies class moments before gunshots penetrated the glass window of her classroom door.

Nicholas Dworet and another student were killed and three of their classmates were wounded. She said all of them were brave.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and wounding another 17. The question before the jury is whether he should be executed or spend his life in prison.