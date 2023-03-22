Teams Back Texas Sports Betting Bill

Texas may be the next state to legalize sports betting. Former Governor Rick Perry says this is not an expansion of gambling, but a way to make sure it is safe and secure. He’s part of a the Sports Betting Alliance, which is lobbying state lawmakers. And they have the backing of every sports team in the state.

A hearing is set for today on the bill to legalize wagering on both professional and college games. Perry says if legalized, the state would generate up to 250-million dollars a year in tax revenue.