Tears, Prayer Mark End To Search For Florida Condo Survivors

Miami-Dade County officials, members of search and rescue teams and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue along with police and workers who have been working at the site of the collapse, gather for a moment of prayer and silence in front of the rubble at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

(AP) — A somber moment of silence marked the end of the search for survivors of a Florida condominium collapse. Rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy members hugged a line of local officials.

The ceremony Wednesday night came after authorities said the rescue mission would now shift to an effort to recover remains from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo tower in Surfside, just outside Miami.

The death toll stood at 60 Thursday morning. Officials said 80 people are unaccounted for, although detectives are still working to verify that each of those listed as missing was actually in the building when it collapsed.