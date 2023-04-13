Tech Consultant Arrested In Killing Of Cash App Founder Lee

(AP) — Police say a self-proclaimed tech consultant has been arrested in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco. Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news conference that 38-year-old Nima Momeni was booked Thursday morning on suspicion of murder.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni is expected to be arraigned Friday. Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” as well as owner of a company called Expand IT. Scott declined to say how police linked Momeni to the death or how the men knew each other.