Tech Consultant Arrested In Killing Of Cash App Founder Lee

Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed outside of in San Francisco, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP) — Police say a self-proclaimed tech consultant has been arrested in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco. Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news conference that 38-year-old Nima Momeni was booked Thursday morning on suspicion of murder.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni is expected to be arraigned Friday. Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” as well as owner of a company called Expand IT. Scott declined to say how police linked Momeni to the death or how the men knew each other.

