Ted Cruz On Flooding: Something Went Wrong

First responders from College Station Fire Department search along the banks of the Guadalupe River, as rescue efforts continue following extreme flooding, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

First responders from College Station Fire Department search along the banks of the Guadalupe River, as rescue efforts continue following extreme flooding, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says “something went wrong” when a camp on the Guadalupe River wasn’t warned of rising floodwaters.

The floods in central Texas Friday were devastating claiming over 100 lives. And, at the all-girls Camp Mystic things were especially tragic with at least 27 children and counselors killed. Cruz said that there has to be a better system of warning people to get kids out of harm’s way in an emergency.

The White House has defended the federal response to the floods, saying that the National Weather Service did its job.