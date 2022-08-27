Teen Accused Of Murder Was In CPS Care, Says Agency

Child Protective Services says a Houston teen connected to two murders was in the agency’s care at the time of the killings.

Carlos Romero-Munoz is in jail on million-dollar bond for the August killing of 45-year-old Sandra Montes-DeEscamilla. Romero-Munoz, who claims to be an MS-13 gang member, was part of CPS’ kinship care program that places minors in the care of relatives rather than with foster parents. The 17-year-old was arrested at his grandmother’s house Tuesday.

Police believe he is also connected to the June killing of 58-year-old Patrik Maldonado. Other suspects tied to the cases have also been arrested.