Teen Accused Of Phoning In Fake Bomb Threats, SWAT Calls

A Texas teenager is in hot water for reportedly phoning in more than 100 fake bomb threats and making swatting calls nationwide. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation after a fake call about a SWAT incident in May.

Investigators discovered hoax bomb threats to grocery stores in Brookshire and schools in Tyler, Cypress-Fairbanks, and Mission. The calls were traced to a teenager in Smith County.

The teen is believed to have made hoax calls in Texas and nine other states. The FBI and several police departments raided his home over the weekend.