Teen Arraigned In Man’s Shooting Death In Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Edinburg.

Alberto Quintana was arraigned on the charge Monday, a day after he was arrested in the killing of Alvi Aristegui Puyg. Puyg was shot in the 600 block of Pin Oak Road at around 6 p.m. Sunday, and responding police detained Quintana. He is jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

Authorities have not yet released information on what led to the shooting nor whether the two knew each other.

Previous article

