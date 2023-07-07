NATIONAL

Teen Arrested In Connection To Baltimore Mass Shooting

A teenager is in custody in Baltimore as the investigation continues into a weekend mass shooting that killed two and wounded more than two dozen.

Police announced the arrest after a search warrant was executed on a residence early Friday morning. The department said detectives believe the 17-year-old male was involved in the shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a block party in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police said three of the victims remain in the hospital. The victims ages range from 13 to 32, with over a dozen being under the age of 17.

