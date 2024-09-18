Teen Carjacker Is Arrested

A teenage boy is in custody facing multiple charges after his failed carjacking attempt led to a school lockdown. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a San Antonio apartment complex.

Police say the armed teenager approached a driver and tried to steal his vehicle. The two struggled and the gun went off. The driver pursued the teenager who jumped a fence surrounding the East Terrell Hills Elementary School.

A campus safety specialist saw the teen and immediately put the school in lockdown. Police found the suspect hiding behind generators on the property. No injuries were reported.