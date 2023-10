A teenager called the “top source” in more than a dozen North Texas fentanyl overdoses is pleading guilty in federal court.

Authorities said 18-year-old Julio Gonzales Junior sold about 120-thousand counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and is connected to 14 overdoses in Carrollton and Flower Mound. All of those victims were teenagers, and four of them died. Gonzales faces up 40 years in prison.