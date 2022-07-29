Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Gun Death Of Female Friend

An 18-year-old woman is dead after being apparently accidentally shot by another teenager inside a vehicle near San Benito. It happened early Friday morning in a rural area south of San Benito where the woman and 7 other teenagers were riding in the vehicle on FM 1577.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say one of the juveniles was handling a firearm when it went off and fired a bullet into the back of Karina Lee Martinez. She was rushed to Harlingen Medical Center where she died of her wound.

The teen who fired the gun has been charged with manslaughter and is being held at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center.